Woman arrested after hitting man with hammer who wanted to have sex with her, Lincoln police say

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman over the weekend for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer after he asked her to have sex with him.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Elina Sturgeon was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault in the incident early Sunday morning in the 800 block of North 26th Street.

Bonkiewicz said both Sturgeon and witnesses told police that the 67-year-old victim was disrespectful to her and asked her to have sex with him.

Sturgeon allegedly became angry and struck the man with a small hammer, causing a bump on his head, Bonkiewicz said. He did not require any treatment.

