Woman arrested after hitting man with hammer who wanted to have sex with her, Lincoln police say
Woman arrested after hitting man with hammer who wanted to have sex with her, Lincoln police say

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman over the weekend for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer after he asked her to have sex with him.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Elina Sturgeon was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault in the incident early Sunday morning in the 800 block of North 26th Street.

Bonkiewicz said both Sturgeon and witnesses told police that the 67-year-old victim was disrespectful to her and asked her to have sex with him.

Sturgeon allegedly became angry and struck the man with a small hammer, causing a bump on his head, Bonkiewicz said. He did not require any treatment.

