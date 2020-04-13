Woman arrested after hitting man who wanted to have sex with her, Lincoln police say

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman over the weekend for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer after he asked her to have sex with him.
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Elina Sturgeon was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault in the incident early Sunday morning in the 800 block of North 26th Street.
Bonkiewicz said both Sturgeon and witnesses told police that the 67-year-old victim was disrespectful to her and asked her to have sex with him.
Sturgeon allegedly became angry and struck the man with a small hammer, causing a bump on his head, Bonkiewicz said. He did not require any treatment.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-13-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.