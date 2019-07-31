{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was arrested on Tuesday evening for public nudity and trespassing after flashing her breasts underneath a bridge in northwest Lincoln.

Police responded to a report that a woman was lying in the grass with her shirt off at First and O streets just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, a witness told them a woman had exposed her breasts and was waving her shirt and yelling at passing cars, according to Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

Police located the 33-year-old woman underneath a nearby bridge marked with a "No Trespass" sign. Bonkiewicz said as officers approached, she took her shirt off and exposed herself to them. When asked to put her shirt back on, police said the woman complied and was taken into custody on suspicion of pubic nudity and trespassing.

The woman told police she had smoked marijuana earlier and skipped her dose of seizure medication.

