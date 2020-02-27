Woman arrested, accused of throwing explosive into Lincoln home

Lincoln police have arrested a 36-year-old woman they say threw a M-class explosive into a woman's home in December, a department spokeswoman said Thursday.

April Holmes was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of two felonies, using an explosive to kill or injure and using an explosive to damage property. She had been charged with both counts in January.

On Dec. 17, a 53-year-old woman was in her home in the 600 block of West Saunders Avenue just before 2:20 p.m. when the explosive broke through the front window, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Crews responded and found smoke but no fire in the home, a fire department spokeswoman said.

She ran out of the home and wasn't injured.

The explosion caused $15,000 damage to the home and shook nearby businesses, Spilker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though initially fire investigators said the device wasn't an explosive, ultimately they determined it was an M-class device.

Police did not release a motive but said the victim identified Holmes as a suspect in the case based on a past dispute, Spilker said.