Woman arrested, accused of throwing explosive into Lincoln home
Woman arrested, accused of throwing explosive into Lincoln home

Object Thrown Into Home, 12.17

A Lincoln fire investigator checks out damage to a home in the 600 block of West Saunders Avenue Dec. 17 after a firework or small explosive was thrown through the window.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln police have arrested a 36-year-old woman they say threw a M-class explosive into a woman's home in December, a department spokeswoman said Thursday.

April Holmes was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of two felonies, using an explosive to kill or injure and using an explosive to damage property. She had been charged with both counts in January.

April Holmes

On Dec. 17, a 53-year-old woman was in her home in the 600 block of West Saunders Avenue just before 2:20 p.m. when the explosive broke through the front window, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Crews responded and found smoke but no fire in the home, a fire department spokeswoman said.

She ran out of the home and wasn't injured.

The explosion caused $15,000 damage to the home and shook nearby businesses, Spilker said.

Though initially fire investigators said the device wasn't an explosive, ultimately they determined it was an M-class device.

Police did not release a motive but said the victim identified Holmes as a suspect in the case based on a past dispute, Spilker said.

According to court records, the victim had been refusing to give Holmes her father's ashes until she repays her.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

