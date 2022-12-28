Woman alleges Lincoln teen threatened her with a gun in traffic

Lincoln police arrested two people for allegedly following a woman in traffic Tuesday afternoon and threatening her with a gun.

Capt. Todd Kocian said a 19-year-old woman came to the downtown station just before 4:45 p.m. to report it.

She told police she had been sitting in her vehicle near 16th and Garfield streets when a white car stopped next to her and two people inside started yelling at her, believing her mother was responsible for a disturbance Monday night.

Kocian said the woman drove away but the white car and a black car followed.

While stopped at 13th and F, a passenger in the black car rolled the window down and displayed a handgun. She drove to the department to report it.

Around the same time, an officer stopped the black car, arresting 30-year-old Tiffani Ironhorse and 18-year-old Jesse Puente Mendez after finding a 9mm handgun inside.

Kocian said while on the traffic stop, the white car approached, and officers contacted the two occupants.

Police arrested Puente Mendez on suspicion of terroristic threats and Ironhorse for aiding and abetting.

A 21-year-old male in the white car was cited for disturbing the peace and a 15-year-old female was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for the same.