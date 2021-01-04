 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman allegedly found hiding in Lincoln hotel ceiling, more than a third of a pound of meth in car outside
View Comments
editor's pick

Woman allegedly found hiding in Lincoln hotel ceiling, more than a third of a pound of meth in car outside

{{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old woman faces the possibility of 20 years to life in prison after investigators allegedly found her with more than a third of a pound of methamphetamine in a Lincoln hotel and a vehicle outside.

At a hearing Monday, a Lincoln judge set Laci Edie's bond at $200,000 on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Laci Edie

Laci Edie

A sheriff's sergeant and U.S. Marshal went to a hotel on Northwest 12th Street near the airport after a car registered to Edie was spotted there. As they drove there to arrest Edie on a felony warrant, a deputy allegedly spotted her carry a crate to her vehicle.

Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at two Lincoln jewelry stores

When they pulled up in unmarked vehicles, they say she ran. 

Fresh tracks in the snow led them to a hotel room. When they searched, they found an 18-inch hole in a bathroom wall that led to another room. They say they found Edie hiding in the ceiling. 

They say searches of the hotel room and the crate she was seen carrying led to a total of 167.5 grams of meth, which converts to nearly 6 ounces.

Suspect in South Street Temple vandalism now accused of more, unrelated charges in Lincoln
Lincoln home targeted in drive-by shooting hit again by gunfire, police say

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News