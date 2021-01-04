Woman allegedly found hiding in Lincoln hotel ceiling, more than a third of a pound of meth in car outside

A 31-year-old woman faces the possibility of 20 years to life in prison after investigators allegedly found her with more than a third of a pound of methamphetamine in a Lincoln hotel and a vehicle outside.

At a hearing Monday, a Lincoln judge set Laci Edie's bond at $200,000 on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A sheriff's sergeant and U.S. Marshal went to a hotel on Northwest 12th Street near the airport after a car registered to Edie was spotted there. As they drove there to arrest Edie on a felony warrant, a deputy allegedly spotted her carry a crate to her vehicle.

When they pulled up in unmarked vehicles, they say she ran.

Fresh tracks in the snow led them to a hotel room. When they searched, they found an 18-inch hole in a bathroom wall that led to another room. They say they found Edie hiding in the ceiling.

They say searches of the hotel room and the crate she was seen carrying led to a total of 167.5 grams of meth, which converts to nearly 6 ounces.

