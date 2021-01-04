Woman allegedly found hiding in Lincoln hotel ceiling, more than a third of a pound of meth in car outside

A 31-year-old woman faces the possibility of 20 years to life in prison after investigators allegedly found her with more than a third of a pound of methamphetamine in a Lincoln hotel and a vehicle outside.

At a hearing Monday, a Lincoln judge set Laci Edie's bond at $200,000 on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A sheriff's sergeant and U.S. Marshal went to a hotel on Northwest 12th Street near the airport after a car registered to Edie was spotted there. As they drove there to arrest Edie on a felony warrant, a deputy allegedly spotted her carry a crate to her vehicle.

When they pulled up in unmarked vehicles, they say she ran.

Fresh tracks in the snow led them to a hotel room. When they searched, they found an 18-inch hole in a bathroom wall that led to another room. They say they found her hiding in the ceiling.

They say searches of the hotel room and a crate she was seen carrying to a car outside led to a total of 167.5 grams of meth, which converts to nearly 6 ounces.

