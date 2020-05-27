You are the owner of this article.
Woman accuses 28-year-old Lincoln man of forcing himself on her
Woman accuses 28-year-old Lincoln man of forcing himself on her

A 28-year-old Lincoln man is accused of first-degree sexual assault for allegedly raping a woman earlier this month.

Ricky Down III went to court Tuesday for the first time in the case.

In an affidavit for Down's arrest, Lincoln police say on May 13 they went to the home of a 35-year-old woman on a report that Down had pushed her down on a bed, pulled down her pants and forced himself on her as she cried and said no. 

Down turned himself in on the charge early Tuesday and since has bonded out of jail.

Ricky Down III

Ricky Down III
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

