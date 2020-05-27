Woman accuses 28-year-old Lincoln man of forcing himself on her

A 28-year-old Lincoln man is accused of first-degree sexual assault for allegedly raping a woman earlier this month.
Ricky Down III went to court Tuesday for the first time in the case.
In an affidavit for Down's arrest, Lincoln police say on May 13 they went to the home of a 35-year-old woman on a report that Down had pushed her down on a bed, pulled down her pants and forced himself on her as she cried and said no.
Down turned himself in on the charge early Tuesday and since has bonded out of jail.
