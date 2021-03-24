 Skip to main content
Woman accused of kicking in stranger's apartment door, stealing car key in Lincoln
Woman accused of kicking in stranger's apartment door, stealing car key in Lincoln

A 41-year-old woman went to jail Tuesday after allegedly kicking her way into an apartment near 26th and Vine streets.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m.

A 47-year-old woman who lives there called 911 saying a woman had kicked her door in and went inside. Officer Erin Spilker said the woman started throwing items around the apartment before taking a car key to a nonworking vehicle off the shelf and leaving.

Leanne Curiel

Leanne Curiel

She said police found Leanne Curiel in the parking lot with the key, a pipe with meth residue and needles. 

Curiel was arrested and charged Tuesday with burglary and possession of methamphetamine. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

