Woman accused of kicking in stranger's apartment door, stealing car key in Lincoln

A 41-year-old woman went to jail Tuesday after allegedly kicking her way into an apartment near 26th and Vine streets.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m.

A 47-year-old woman who lives there called 911 saying a woman had kicked her door in and went inside. Officer Erin Spilker said the woman started throwing items around the apartment before taking a car key to a nonworking vehicle off the shelf and leaving.

She said police found Leanne Curiel in the parking lot with the key, a pipe with meth residue and needles.

Curiel was arrested and charged Tuesday with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.