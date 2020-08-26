Woman accused of hate crime in connection to Lincoln man's beating

A 38-year-old woman stands accused of a hate crime for a confrontation in July with a Lincoln man of Middle Eastern descent.
Officer Erin Spilker said the investigation started early July 11 when the 23-year-old man was beaten by a group of men and went to the hospital with significant injuries.
He told police a woman had confronted him in his car near 70th and McCormick Drive, north of Fletcher Avenue, where he was watching people racing in the street, and told him he wasn't allowed to be there because he was "not a white American."
Two cut after confronting man accused of threatening 17-year-old girl with a knife at Lincoln bus stop
Then, he said, she came back with several men, who kicked and punched his Dodge Charger, Spilker said.
Police said the victim initially told them they had blocked him in and pulled him from his car. But police were able to locate video that showed he got out of his car willingly to fight.
Spilker said through the video and witness interviews, police were able to identify the people responsible.
This week, police cited a Lincoln woman, who allegedly was heard making comments that were "derogatory and hateful toward the victim's race," with assault and hate intimidation.
Police also cited a 26- and 18-year-old man for disturbing the peace by fighting and the younger of the two with vandalism for about $400 damage to the car.
Spilker said police also cited the 23-year-old victim for disturbing the peace by fighting.
