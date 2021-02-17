 Skip to main content
Woman accused of backing into boyfriend in Lincoln parking lot
A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night after police say she intentionally backed into her boyfriend, Lincoln Police said.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near 15th and Superior streets just before 10 p.m. A 32-year-old man told them he’d argued with Miko Williams in the parking lot and was walking away when Williams -- driving a 2015 Toyota Rav4 -- accelerated in reverse and struck him.

The man’s injuries were minor but matched his story, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Williams was arrested nearby on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, a felony.

Miko Williams

