Witnesses report shots fired into the air near Belmont apartment, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police are looking for two people who witnesses say fired a handgun into the air Monday night near an apartment complex in the Belmont neighborhood.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Knox Street, Officer Erin Spilker said. Police located several 9mm casings and believe at least six shots were fired.
She said several people saw what happened but didn’t have a good description of the shooters.
No one was injured, and no property was damaged.
