You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Witnesses report shots fired into the air near Belmont apartment, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Witnesses report shots fired into the air near Belmont apartment, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are looking for two people who witnesses say fired a handgun into the air Monday night near an apartment complex in the Belmont neighborhood.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Knox Street, Officer Erin Spilker said. Police located several 9mm casings and believe at least six shots were fired.

Police: Lincoln man found with gun, drugs

She said several people saw what happened but didn’t have a good description of the shooters.

Man with gun takes tobacco products from Lincoln Casey's; suspect at large

No one was injured, and no property was damaged.

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News