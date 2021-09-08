Witness to crash that killed father and son says 'semi showed no signs of slowing down'

Mallery started asking other drivers if they were OK and what they'd seen.

One witness told him the semi driver, Crawford, had said he looked in his mirror and, when he looked forward again, collided with the rear of a pickup that had slowed due to traffic backing up trying to exit onto I-180 heading into downtown Lincoln.

Mallery said Crawford told another trooper that once he collided with the first vehicle, he had no brakes and couldn't stop.

Investigators believe he veered into the middle lane and struck more cars before rear-ending a seventh vehicle and stopping under the bridge.

Mallery said, after consulting with the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, they arrested Crawford for two counts of manslaughter based on "witness statements, lack of skid marks pre-impact, multiple vehicles struck, resulting in five passengers of vehicles being taken to the hospital and the death of two others."

He made his first court appearance Tuesday after prosecutors charged him with the two felonies.

Investigators say they believe speed and inattention were the primary causes of the crash.