Witness says Vazquez told her if they came for him he would 'shoot at police or try to kill them'

Three months or so before Felipe Vazquez tried to escape police by smashing through the window of a house at 33rd and Vine streets and firing three shots, a young woman said he told her he wasn't worried about police coming after him for a prior incident.

Mayte Brown testified Tuesday that he'd told her someone else was charged for that.

Prosecutors didn't ask her to elaborate on the prior incident as part of a pretrial order limiting that information from going in front of the jury hearing Vazquez's case for the first-degree murder of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who was fatally wounded by gunfire during Vazquez's escape attempt Aug. 26, 2020.

Brown said Vazquez, a friend of her son's father, Orion Ross, was buying an old cellphone she had and in her car when the conversation took place.

She doesn't know exactly when it happened but says she remembers the gist of what he said next.

"If he were to be picked up for that, then he would shoot at police or try to kill them. I don't know exactly what the words were. It was something very similar, of this sort," said Brown.

On cross examination, asked to clarify more specifically when the alleged conversation took place, Brown, 24, said it happened after the prior incident and before the shooting. During that exchange, she offered a one-word description of the prior incident, prompting a defense motion for a mistrial outside the presence of the jury, which Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen denied.

Asked about her own conviction in 2019 for giving false information to a police officer and shown court documentation about her guilty plea, Brown said she had no memory of it or much of that year because of a personality disorder.

For the last two years, she said she's taken medication for it.

Brown said the day of the shooting, Ross had connected with her over FaceTime from Vazquez's house.

Ross, who had a warrant for his arrest that day, too, ran with Vazquez and was found hiding under a slide on the playground at Hartley Elementary School just across the street.

Defense attorney Nancy Peterson asked Brown about a text she sent saying she would "sell her soul to get him out," because Ross is her son's dad.

It was just talk, Brown said.

"Just like Felipe was talking tough when he said what he said?" Peterson asked.

"Yes," Brown said.

The case continues this week in Platte County District Court, where the trial was moved because of pretrial publicity.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.