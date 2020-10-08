Witness at Boswell trial: 'I paid three psychologists to forget this incident'

"I was a teenager. I was kinda rebellious. Maybe I wanted to get in trouble. I don't know," Golyakova said.

She said it was easy money, and she wanted to go to college.

After having a breakfast with Trail in Lincoln, he gave her $100 just to thank her for breakfast, Golyakova said.

The second date with Jenna, they went shopping at the mall, then went to the house in Wilber. She and Jenna got intimate, and Trail watched, she said.

She said she got a weekly allowance and helped out selling antiques on eBay and to a Lincoln antique mall, then later stealing the items with them from other antique malls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she was told there would be punishments if she didn't follow the rules but only remembered being slapped once, by Jenna, for something she didn't want to do.

Hanging out with them was just an impulsive thing she did as a teenager, Golyakova said.

She said she never believed Trail or Boswell when they talked about witchcraft and having powers and said Trail could hypnotize people.

"I didn't really think much of their talk, so I tried to forget it," she said.