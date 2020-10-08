Witness at Boswell trial: 'I paid three psychologists to forget this incident'

Ana Golyakova was straight out of high school in Lincoln in 2017 when she met Bailey Boswell, who she knew as Jenna, after swiping right on her Tinder profile.
But, three years later, she made it clear at Boswell's trial Thursday that she didn't remember a lot of the crazy stuff she and Aubrey Trail, whom she met soon after Boswell, said and did.
"I paid three psychologists to forget this incident, sir," Golyakova said, when asked about punishments and if Trail ever hit her.
Prosecutors say the pair had tried to recruit women, like Golyakova, to kill someone and ultimately chose Sydney Loofe, who had matched with Boswell on Tinder, as their victim.
The 24-year-old disappeared after going on a date with her Nov. 15, 2017. Her remains later were found dismembered in rural Clay County. And Trail and Boswell charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
She said the first time she met Jenna, who she identified as Boswell at the defense table, they went out for dinner and Boswell paid the bill. She told her about Aubrey Trail.
"That he was basically the one supporting her, her lifestyle," Golyakova said. "That she was getting paid by him for, you know, just for being with him."
At that moment, that interested her, too, she said.
"I was a teenager. I was kinda rebellious. Maybe I wanted to get in trouble. I don't know," Golyakova said.
She said it was easy money, and she wanted to go to college.
After having a breakfast with Trail in Lincoln, he gave her $100 just to thank her for breakfast, Golyakova said.
The second date with Jenna, they went shopping at the mall, then went to the house in Wilber. She and Jenna got intimate, and Trail watched, she said.
She said she got a weekly allowance and helped out selling antiques on eBay and to a Lincoln antique mall, then later stealing the items with them from other antique malls.
She said she was told there would be punishments if she didn't follow the rules but only remembered being slapped once, by Jenna, for something she didn't want to do.
Hanging out with them was just an impulsive thing she did as a teenager, Golyakova said.
She said she never believed Trail or Boswell when they talked about witchcraft and having powers and said Trail could hypnotize people.
"I didn't really think much of their talk, so I tried to forget it," she said.
Golyakova said she thought they were just playing.
Talk about witchcraft gradually turned to talk about killing, she said. It was a slow introduction. She can't remember if it was Boswell or Trail who suggested it first. But they told her she could make a lot of money, maybe $1 million, by torturing and killing someone on video.
After about eight weeks being around them, she got a job in Lincoln and stopped going to Wilber.
"It stopped because I was uncomfortable being with either of them," she said.
Golyakova later brought Trail a pie as a goodbye gift. She said she wanted to keep things on good terms because Trail had said he didn't mind taking someone out if they're in the way.
Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan asked her about the fantasies.
"That was a bunch of nonsense, wasn't it?" he said.
Yes, she said, but she was scared about the physical stuff they could do to her.
