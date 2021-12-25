With week left, seven homicide deaths recorded in Lincoln this year

With a week to go in 2021, at least seven people have been the victims of homicide in Lincoln this year, a total that matches 2020 and doesn't represent any substantial difference to the city's yearly average over the last decade.
No Lincoln Police Department investigation garnered more attention this year than the one into the disappearance and death of Carly Schaaf, a 23-year-old Lincoln woman who went missing from her home in May and was found dead near Pawnee Lake in June.
Local authorities never publicly declared Schaaf's death a homicide, but her death certificate, which was made public in October, revealed her cause of death as asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a narcotics overdose.
The case, too, is one of few Lincoln homicides this year that remain unsolved — and few details have been released about the case in the months since Schaaf's remains were discovered.
Sgt. Chris Vigil confirmed last week that Schaaf's death wasn't accidental, noting that investigators don't believe she died in the wooded area near Pawnee Lake where her body was discovered.
"But the exact location of her death is still under investigation," Vigil said in an email. "LPD investigators have worked tirelessly on this case for months, and continue to pursue any leads they receive."
He said the department is waiting on forensic analysis of physical evidence to help give investigators a better picture into what happened to Schaaf.
The only other homicide in Lincoln this year that remains unsolved is the killing of Goa Dat, a 24-year-old Omaha man who was shot while riding in a car on U.S. 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West A Street in early November.
Vigil said LPD had been aware of Dat's alleged involvement with gangs in Omaha prior to his death, but said investigators aren't yet sure if that played a role in his death. Dat had survived a shooting in November 2020, when he was shot twice in the lower back in Omaha, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Dat's was the seventh and last known killing in Lincoln this year.
The first victim, 33-year-old James Shekie, was found dead in March. Deontae Rush, 25, of Omaha, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Shekie during a robbery.
Deontae Abron, 31, died in June, just days after investigators found Schaaf's body. Abron was shot in the face after a party in northeast Lincoln led to a fight. Shantrel A. Hickey has been charged with second-degree murder in Abron's death.
Janet Kotopka, a 78-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's, was shot five days after Abron was killed. She later died at a local hospital. Her husband, John Kotopka, was charged with first-degree murder.
Alonzo Jones, 28, was shot and killed at a Lincoln apartment complex in September. Lendell Harris, 23, turned himself in to authorities at the Lancaster County Jail after the shooting and was later charged with manslaughter in Jones' death. Harris' lawyer claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense.
And 29-year-old Trevious Clark died in October after Brian Adams Sr., 50, is alleged to have struck him in the head with a heavy pole in broad daylight during a fight. Adams has been charged with first-degree murder.
The death of Joshua Rainey, a 36-year-old man found dead in a pickup truck in late November outside a grocery store at Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2, hasn't been ruled a homicide.
Rainey had "unexplained injuries," including a head contusion, at the time of his death, and LPD has described the circumstances as "suspicious," but Vigil noted that doesn't necessary mean a homicide has occurred. Police are awaiting toxicology reports.
Lincoln's 2021 homicide total doesn't include the death of a 9-month-old child in late October, the nature of which was described in an LPD incident listing as "accidental." Vigil said police are awaiting autopsy results in the child's death and declined to describe the circumstances that led up to it.
"Any loss of life, whether accidental or intentional, is a great tragedy to our community and to the victim’s friends and family," Vigil said. "Any death investigated by the Lincoln Police Department is given high priority and we pursue all leads we receive in conjunction with these cases."
Also not included in the count are the three individuals killed at the hands of law enforcement in Lincoln in this year.
A grand jury cleared officers of wrongdoing in an incident initially described as a shootout on the edge of Lincoln that left a Wyoming couple dead in February. Two state troopers and a Lincoln police officer fired 37 shots toward Hailey Stainbrook and Christian Alexander, who had first pointed a gun at law enforcement.
And an unidentified State Trooper working on the Lincoln-Lancaster County drug task force shot and killed German Pedraza in central Lincoln last month after the 27-year-old had refused verbal warnings to drop the gun he was holding and a struggle ensued, according to authorities.
A grand jury will investigate Pedraza's death.
