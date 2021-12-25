With week left, seven homicide deaths recorded in Lincoln this year

Lincoln's 2021 homicide total doesn't include the death of a 9-month-old child in late October, the nature of which was described in an LPD incident listing as "accidental." Vigil said police are awaiting autopsy results in the child's death and declined to describe the circumstances that led up to it.

"Any loss of life, whether accidental or intentional, is a great tragedy to our community and to the victim’s friends and family," Vigil said. "Any death investigated by the Lincoln Police Department is given high priority and we pursue all leads we receive in conjunction with these cases."

Also not included in the count are the three individuals killed at the hands of law enforcement in Lincoln in this year.

A grand jury cleared officers of wrongdoing in an incident initially described as a shootout on the edge of Lincoln that left a Wyoming couple dead in February. Two state troopers and a Lincoln police officer fired 37 shots toward Hailey Stainbrook and Christian Alexander, who had first pointed a gun at law enforcement.