With funding secured, Lincoln seeks contractor for fallen officer memorial outside Hall of Justice

Two years after plans for a Hall of Justice memorial to fallen law enforcement officers first developed, the project is inching closer to fruition.

But the memorial that was largely put on hold by the pandemic now faces another obstacle: None of the roughly 700 vendors who received the bid the city put out in May opted to pursue a contract, Lincoln/Lancaster County Purchasing Agent Robert Walla said.

Now, the city is soliciting a company to take on the $125,000 project, paid for through fundraising efforts led by the Lincoln Police Union and Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Walla said it's a matter of when, not if, the city lines up a contractor, but the initial no-bid outcome represents the latest setback in a project now years in the making.

"Fundraising during a pandemic was a challenge that offset some of our big events that we had planned," said Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka, who serves as treasurer for the memorial fund committee. "But I think we — as a committee — would look at this as just one more thing that we need to address and overcome."