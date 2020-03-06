Wisconsin man pleads guilty to 6 counts of illegally taking wildlife in Nebraska

A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Omaha to illegally taking wildlife in Nebraska.

Duane Mulvaine, 40, of Fox Lake, admitted to six misdemeanor counts for violating the Lacey Act. He will face up to a year imprisonment and a $100,000 fine at his sentencing in August.

Mulvaine's plea hearing is part of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big-game guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow.

To date, 24 people have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $151,398 in fines and restitution for underlying violations related to deer taken within baited areas; deer, pronghorn, and wild turkeys taken with weapons or firearms prohibited during their respective hunting seasons; deer taken during closed season hours, from the road, or without a valid permit; and mule deer taken within the Mule Deer Conservation Area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says between August 2015 and October 30, 2017, Mulvaine traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters to conduct wildlife hunts.