Wisconsin man charged after two overdoses at Lincoln child's birthday party

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man has been jailed in Lincoln after he and another man overdosed at a child's birthday party near Northwest Seventh Street and Bridger Road on Saturday, requiring first responders to deploy Narcan and leaving one man hospitalized for three days.

Kalvin Eichelberger is accused of supplying the cocaine the men overdosed on, which authorities suspect was laced with fentanyl, according to the affidavit for Eichelberger's arrest.

Lincoln police and rescue crews were dispatched to the party at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, where first responders deployed the emergency narcotic overdose treatment and performed CPR on Eichelberger and a 29-year-old man.

Police found a baggie with 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine in Eichelberger's pocket, along with a folded dollar bill with another gram of the drug, Investigator Forrest Dalton said in the affidavit.

The other man, who was placed on a respirator during his three-day stay at a local hospital, told police that Eichelberger twice asked him if he wanted cocaine and he "felt pressured" to oblige, Dalton said.

Both men fell unconscious shortly after snorting the substance, Dalton said.

Eichelberger denied using drugs at the party and said the drugs found on him must have been planted by police.

He was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

