Wife of Lincoln plumber killed in partial ceiling collapse at animal clinic files wrongful death suit

The wife of a 40-year-old Lincoln man who died last July in a partial ceiling collapse at Nebraska Animal Medicine and Emergency Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the veterinary clinic and property owner.

In a complaint filed in Lancaster County District Court this week, Dana Kizzier's attorney, Eric Brown, alleges her husband, Ryan, died as a result of their negligence.

He said prior to July 15, the clinic hazardously used and overloaded the area above the ceiling of its first-floor dog kennels with heavy shelving and storage.

After a pipe broke and the ceiling began to sag, staff were able to stop the flowing water. But, the attorney said, Nebraska Animal Medical Center, 5720 Old Cheney Road, and Forney Properties were advised that structural changes in the first-floor kennels were necessary to safely repair the pipe and failed to make the changes or contact a structural engineer about it.

Instead, Brown said, they contacted Ryan Kizzier, owner of Lincoln Plumbing, to fix it and restore water to the kennels.

When he arrived the morning of July 15 and began working on the pipe, the first-floor ceiling collapsed, crushing him.

