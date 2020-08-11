You are the owner of this article.
White prison inmate accused of hate crime for assaulting Black guard
White prison inmate accused of hate crime for assaulting Black guard

A prison inmate has been charged with second-degree assault, enhanced as a hate crime, for allegedly using a racial slur before hitting a Black guard.

Lancaster County Attorney's Officer charged Devon J. Keezer this week. He is set to make his first appearance Friday on the charge by video from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, where he's now being held. 

On June 23, Keezer, who is white, was at the Nebraska State Penitentiary when he allegedly verbally confronted a Black corporal, first using a racial slur and then by striking him in the face and head causing him injury, Chief Deputy Bruce Prenda said.

Keezer, 31, is in prison on a York County sentence on a gun charge.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

