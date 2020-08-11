White prison inmate accused of hate crime for assaulting Black guard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A prison inmate has been charged with second-degree assault, enhanced as a hate crime, for allegedly using a racial slur before hitting a Black guard.

Lancaster County Attorney's Officer charged Devon J. Keezer this week. He is set to make his first appearance Friday on the charge by video from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, where he's now being held.

On June 23, Keezer, who is white, was at the Nebraska State Penitentiary when he allegedly verbally confronted a Black corporal, first using a racial slur and then by striking him in the face and head causing him injury, Chief Deputy Bruce Prenda said.

Keezer, 31, is in prison on a York County sentence on a gun charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.