White Elm Brewing burglarized Sunday morning

Cash was stolen from White Elm Brewing's south Lincoln location after somebody broke into the building early Sunday morning, according to Lincoln police.

The brewing company's location at 720 Van Dorn Street was broken into around 4:15 a.m., Lincoln Police Department Capt. Danny Reitan said.

The building's glass front door was broken to gain entry. The total estimate of cash stolen and damages to the building was $2,000.

No one was in the building when the burglary occurred.

White Elm posted about the incident on Facebook and said the Van Dorn location would be closed Sunday.

"We are saddened and disappointed by this event, but thankful that all of our staff is safe," the post said.

