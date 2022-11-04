Whistleblower case against Nebraska Ag Department can go forward, judge rules

A lawsuit filed by a longtime employee of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture can go forward alleging the department discriminated against him for coming forward as a whistleblower.

Richard Herchenbach of Lincoln sued the department in 2019 saying he had been passed over for a promotion to program manager that year for making internal complaints about not being allowed to report animal neglect and cruelty to local law enforcement.

As an inspector in the department’s Commercial Dog and Cat Program, he said, he had an obligation to make such reports.

In 2017, Herchenbach met with the state personnel manager and an attorney with the Department of Agriculture about the department's refusal to allow him to make the reports, his attorney, Jon Rehm, said in the lawsuit.

He said Herchenbach sought protection as a whistleblower under the State Government Effectiveness Act and filed a complaint with the Office of Public Counsel, which in a preliminary investigation found reasonable grounds to conclude wrongdoing by the department in failing to report allegations of animal neglect and cruelty.

At a hearing last month, the Department of Agriculture's attorney, Jarrod Boitnott, made several arguments that the case shouldn't be allowed to go forward.

Chief among them, he disputed that the department prohibited inspectors, like Herchenbach, from making reports.

Boitnott said the policy "merely requires inspectors … to 'check in' with their manager or other supervisor before reporting violations to local law enforcement."

In a brief, he said there was no evidence Herchenbach was told he could not report animal mistreatment, "because it simply does not exist."

In his order Thursday, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said, to the contrary, Herchenbach testified in a deposition that several people within the department told him that and he listed more than 10, all the way to then-director Greg Ibach.

Otte said the Ag Department strongly disputes Herchenbach's allegations, but he isn't deciding who is more credible.

At this stage, he only needs to show that he reasonably believed his employer's actions were unlawful, not that it was, the judge said.

In a news release, Rehm said: “Rick is a dedicated professional who strives to ensure the laws protecting dogs and cats in this state are properly enforced," and they look forward to pursing the case further.

He said complaints by members of the animal rescue community are long-standing about the Dog and Cat Program, which was established by law in 2000 to crack down on puppy mills in the state.

Rehm said members of the animal rescue community largely believe that the department does not properly enforce the law.