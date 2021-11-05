West Lincoln search warrant turns up cash, $17,000 worth of drugs, police say

A search warrant served in west Lincoln turned up an array of drugs and more than $3,500 cash, leading to the arrest of two city residents, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said narcotics investigators served the warrant near Southwest 27th and West Peach streets at around 3 p.m. on Thursday at the apartment of Robert Ramey, 35, and Tonya Ellis, 31.

Inside the apartment, investigators found 46.7 grams of cocaine, more than 10 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 130 doses of suspected LSD, 1 gram of suspected meth, 47 alprazolam pills, 100 tramadol pills, 19 amphetamine pills, 16.6 ounces of THC wax and 10 ounces of marijuana, along with the cash, according to police.

Ramey and Ellis were both arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, three other counts of possession with intent to deliver various drugs, possession of a controlled substance, for the meth and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Both Ramey and Ellis were taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.