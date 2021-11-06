West A vehicle thefts a microcosm for Lincoln's most prevalent, successful crime

LPD's Southwest Team captain described the neighborhood's spate of break-ins as a microcosm of a trend that's rampant in all corners of the city — and has been for at least two decades.

Dilsaver described the path that two suspected thieves, caught on video and believed to be teenagers, took through the West A neighborhood Oct. 7, trying car doors and rummaging through those vehicles found unlocked.

He said the pair was "shopping."

"And this happens every night in the city of Lincoln," he continued. "That's not an exaggeration. Every night."

Like most larcenies from vehicles, LPD has not solved the string of break-ins that occurred in the West A neighborhood Oct. 7.

Dilsaver said it's not for lack of trying.

Officers have gathered video evidence from victims. They have collected fingerprints from the door of a truck the suspects are known to have entered. They've run the prints against a number of people who have been pointed to as possible suspects, but so far, Dilsaver said, there hasn't been a match.