 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West A vehicle thefts a microcosm for Lincoln's most prevalent, successful crime
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

West A vehicle thefts a microcosm for Lincoln's most prevalent, successful crime

  • Updated
  • 0
Larcenies from vehicles - West A story

A crimemapping.com overlay shows 175 instances of vehicle break-ins in Lincoln between Oct. 6 and Nov. 2. Larcenies from vehicles are one of the city's most prevalent crimes. 

 CrimeMapping.com

Though the Facebook page was first created in the middle of August 2019, the "West A Watch" — a loose group of vigilant residents living in the Lincoln neighborhood — came to life last month. 

The frequency of posts within the group skyrocketed Oct. 7, when a string of car break-ins in the neighborhood rattled residents and recharged the private Facebook group's discourse. 

Members shared videos of the crimes, captured on home surveillance footage. They promised to patrol the streets on forthcoming nights. They set out to solve the crimes themselves.

Though some West A Watch members have complained about a police department that has failed to prevent or solve the string of larcenies, which affected eight residents on that October night, the truth of the crimes is more nuanced than the Facebook discourse surrounding it.

Evidence stolen from State Patrol facility results in 66 cases dismissed and potential for more

It's true that the Lincoln Police Department has closed cases at a snail's pace. In the first nine months of the year, the department fielded reports of 1,965 vehicle larcenies. As of Sept. 30, LPD had resolved 73 cases — a clearance rate of 3.7%. 

Capt. Jake Dilsaver, who oversees the LPD team that patrols the West A neighborhood, said both the nature and frequency of the crimes present challenges to the officers tasked with solving them. Larcenies from vehicles are among the city's most prevalent crimes.  

LPD dispatches officers nightly in both marked and unmarked cars to scan Lincoln's streets for suspicious activity — particularly in neighborhoods that have seen sharp upticks in crime — and try to catch thieves in the act.

It's often the best way — if not the only way — to pin a suspect to a specific theft from a vehicle, Dilsaver said. 

"We are," he said, pausing. "We're trying."

The crimes have shown no signs of slowing down. 

In 2020, LPD fielded 3,126 reports of vehicle larcenies — the most in a calendar year since 2007. The year-to-date total suggests Lincoln will finish 2021 somewhere below that 14-year high, but the city is still outpacing 2018 and 2019 totals, according to statistics published by LPD's Crime Analysis Unit

Dilsaver said the best way to prevent the crime is to lock car doors while keeping any valuables hidden from sight. He has heard the adage about residents who would rather replace the contents within their car than replace a shattered window.

"It's rare for someone to break the window just to explore," he said. 

None of the eight West A victims who reported thefts to police had locked their doors, Dilsaver said. 

LPD's Southwest Team captain described the neighborhood's spate of break-ins as a microcosm of a trend that's rampant in all corners of the city — and has been for at least two decades.

Contracted employee delivered narcotics to Lancaster County jail inmates, sheriff's office says

Dilsaver described the path that two suspected thieves, caught on video and believed to be teenagers, took through the West A neighborhood Oct. 7, trying car doors and rummaging through those vehicles found unlocked.

He said the pair was "shopping."

"And this happens every night in the city of Lincoln," he continued. "That's not an exaggeration. Every night." 

Like most larcenies from vehicles, LPD has not solved the string of break-ins that occurred in the West A neighborhood Oct. 7.

Dilsaver said it's not for lack of trying. 

Officers have gathered video evidence from victims. They have collected fingerprints from the door of a truck the suspects are known to have entered. They've run the prints against a number of people who have been pointed to as possible suspects, but so far, Dilsaver said, there hasn't been a match.

For at least some members of the West A Watch, the police department's investigative efforts have seemed too little, prompting some of the group's more active members to take matters into their own hands.

Though the group's rules require applicants to read the neighborhood watch booklet on LPD's website and "understand that we are not a vigilante group," some rhetoric posted in the group in the early weeks of October cast doubt on that pronouncement.

A vocal minority of group members threatened violence against the juvenile suspects.

One man said he prayed the teens slipped up and were "beaten." The same man described chasing a pair of teens on bikes from the driver's seat of an SUV, but lost them after they split up. 

One woman suggested she might tape razor blades to her car door handles to ensure the would-be thieves didn't open her vehicle's door.

Nebraska Corrections director: Staffing crisis at the root of many current challenges

And one woman implied that all the suspects needed was "a bit of torture." She later said that if she caught the teens herself, there would be no stories to tell, only "a silent drop in crime statistics." 

The rhetoric prompted one of the group's moderators to intervene with an Oct. 12 post, asking members to "please be courteous and respectful." The moderator declined a Journal Star interview request. 

Dilsaver, who has not accessed the private group, said he'd been made aware of some of the threatening commentary, which he called a concern. 

"What I would say is do be vigilant — and I use the word vigilant on purpose. I didn't say vigilante; I said vigilant. Do be vigilant and call the police when you see something." 

He said he understands and sympathizes with the general misgivings of the mostly reasonable West A Watch members. Many of them are victims of a crime that, despite video evidence, has gone unsolved.

Still, he had a second piece of advice for residents who hope to avoid a similar fate.

"If you're gonna go to the length of putting razor blades under your car door handle, I would encourage people to also lock their cars," Dilsaver said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln
Crime and Courts

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln

  • Updated

At about 5:15 a.m., rescue crews were called to the area of 48th Street and Bancroft Avenue, where a motorcyclist had crashed. The driver, whose identity hadn't been released as of Sunday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News