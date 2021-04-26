 Skip to main content
Welder sparked warehouse fire at cardboard company in north Lincoln, LFR says
Welder sparked warehouse fire at cardboard company in north Lincoln, LFR says

  • Updated
Fire

Firefighters work a blaze Monday at 4850 N. 48th St.

 LFR

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue continued to work to put out a fire at a cardboard company sparked late Monday morning. 

Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters were called to Firstar Fiber, a warehouse at 4850 N. 48th St., just after 11 a.m.

Cardboard

Sprinklers activated, dousing a fire Monday at a cardboard company at 4850 N. 48th St.

She said a welder was working on a conveyor when arc material ignited some of the cardboard. The sprinklers activated, keeping the fire confined to one area of the warehouse.

Crist said the seven employees were out of the building when crews arrived. Fire crews continued to work into the afternoon to remove the layers of cardboard material to fully extinguish the fire.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

