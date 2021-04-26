Welder sparked warehouse fire at cardboard company in north Lincoln, LFR says

Lincoln Fire & Rescue continued to work to put out a fire at a cardboard company sparked late Monday morning.
Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters were called to Firstar Fiber, a warehouse at 4850 N. 48th St., just after 11 a.m.
She said a welder was working on a conveyor when arc material ignited some of the cardboard. The sprinklers activated, keeping the fire confined to one area of the warehouse.
Crist said the seven employees were out of the building when crews arrived. Fire crews continued to work into the afternoon to remove the layers of cardboard material to fully extinguish the fire.
Watch Now: Voter's Guide for the Lincoln city general election on May 4
The Lincoln Journal Star posed questions for candidates on the May 4 general election ballot. Read the responses and watch the videos from Lincoln City Council, Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority candidates.
Learn about the six at-large Lincoln City Council candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the May 4 general election.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the May 4 general election.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting. Two will be elected in the May 4 general election.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger