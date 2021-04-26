Welder sparked warehouse fire at cardboard company in north Lincoln, LFR says

Lincoln Fire & Rescue continued to work to put out a fire at a cardboard company sparked late Monday morning.

Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters were called to Firstar Fiber, a warehouse at 4850 N. 48th St., just after 11 a.m.

She said a welder was working on a conveyor when arc material ignited some of the cardboard. The sprinklers activated, keeping the fire confined to one area of the warehouse.

Crist said the seven employees were out of the building when crews arrived. Fire crews continued to work into the afternoon to remove the layers of cardboard material to fully extinguish the fire.

