'We just can't have people dropping things into our penitentiaries with drones,' judge says
'We just can't have people dropping things into our penitentiaries with drones,' judge says

Robert Kinser's attorney argued for probation and community service Tuesday in the case where his client was convicted of using a drone to try to deliver marijuana to the Lincoln Correctional Center. 

"I don't minimize the things I've done. I know it's serious," 38-year-old Kinser said, asking the judge for one shot at probation. 

His attorney, Dave Terrell, said the 0.6-ounce amount of marijuana found attached to the drone would've gotten Kinser a $300 fine on the outside as a possession case. 

At the same time, Terrell said, they recognize it creates problems and disciplinary issues in prison. But he argued that probation, with jail time and community service, would be better for Kinser's family and the community than the "heroes' welcome" Kinser would get in prison.

But the Lincoln man will be heading to prison. He was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and 18 months post-release supervision.

The Nebraska State Patrol's investigation began Feb. 16, 2018, after an inmate on work detail found a crashed drone and two white bags — one with 17.5 grams of marijuana, another with tobacco and rolling papers — on prison grounds adjacent to the Correctional Center.

The patrol's computer crimes division was able to pull digital photos, video clips and metadata from the drone's SD card, which led to a demolition site in Beatrice where Kinser works.

Flight data associated with the drone through an app on Kinser's mobile phone number showed the drone had flown from Pioneers Park and approached Correctional Center airspace on Dec. 16, 2017, and at Southwest 35th Circle, just west of the prison, and in the air space above it on Jan. 13, 2018.

Both flights prompted warnings that the drone was approaching a no-fly zone.

Kinser's fingerprints also were found on electrical tape used to cover the drone's navigational lights.

He ultimately pleaded no contest to attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate.

At sentencing on Tuesday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said small amounts of marijuana and tobacco don't sound like much.

"But in these institutions, it's a serious problem," he said.

Mathers said it was an attempted delivery in prison, where drugs pose dangers to employees and other inmates and disrupts the security and safety. It was unclear why Kinser, who has a good job and family support, even did it, he said. 

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn said he couldn't minimize the serious nature of the crime and Kinser's criminal history, which includes a prison sentence. 

"This isn't just delivery marijuana. This is delivery marijuana into an institution with a drone. We just can't have people dropping things into our penitentiaries with drones," he said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News