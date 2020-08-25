'We just can't have people dropping things into our penitentiaries with drones,' judge says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Kinser's attorney argued for probation and community service Tuesday in the case where his client was convicted of using a drone to try to deliver marijuana to the Lincoln Correctional Center.

"I don't minimize the things I've done. I know it's serious," 38-year-old Kinser said, asking the judge for one shot at probation.

His attorney, Dave Terrell, said the 0.6-ounce amount of marijuana found attached to the drone would've gotten Kinser a $300 fine on the outside as a possession case.

At the same time, Terrell said, they recognize it creates problems and disciplinary issues in prison. But he argued that probation, with jail time and community service, would be better for Kinser's family and the community than the "heroes' welcome" Kinser would get in prison.

But the Lincoln man will be heading to prison. He was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and 18 months post-release supervision.

The Nebraska State Patrol's investigation began Feb. 16, 2018, after an inmate on work detail found a crashed drone and two white bags — one with 17.5 grams of marijuana, another with tobacco and rolling papers — on prison grounds adjacent to the Correctional Center.