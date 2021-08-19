'We have people dying' — Health Department issues overdose alert as cases, deaths stack up

Among the signs of an overdose are constricted pupils, loss of consciousness, shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, a limp body and pale, blue or cold skin, according to the Health Department.

A state statute protects against criminal liability for those who request medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of an overdose, as long as the reporting party remains on-scene and cooperative.

Engler emphasized that Narcan is not a cure-all for overdose victims and doesn't replace the need for a hospital visit. It's reversal effects are temporary, the fire chief said. It is a stopgap — and an increased dose of it is often required for fentanyl overdoses.

"You need to call 911, and if someone does go unconscious, you need to call right away because the clock starts ticking," Engler said. "Narcan doesn't work hours later. It needs to be administered right when the person stops breathing.

"Time counts," he added, "in every instance."

Sixty-two of LPD's 358 sworn officers carry the drug in their patrol cars, spread out over different shifts and areas of the city. Dale said there aren't immediate plans for that number to increase, though he noted that there hadn't been an instance where the disparity led to an overdose death.