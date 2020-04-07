Waverly woman sentenced to prison on child abuse charge involving 3-week-old son’s death

A Lincoln judge Tuesday told a Waverly woman being sentenced on a felony child abuse charge in connection to the death of her 3-week-old son that this should be her rock-bottom.
"If it isn't, I don't know what would be," Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret told 37-year-old Ashley Bean.
At a plea hearing in February, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Bean fell asleep at about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2017, while breastfeeding her infant son, Axel Xavier Arizola, after taking a pull of tequila and drinking at least six shots the night before.
Bean woke at about 8 a.m. to find her son pinned between her breast and arm and not breathing.
The boy was pronounced dead later that morning at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Prenda said the doctor who did the autopsy later concluded Axel had died of asphyxiation due to the combination of suffocation and overlay.
He said Bean's blood-alcohol content tested at 0.19% — more than twice the legal limit to drive — 3½ hours after she said she took her last drink at 6:30 a.m.
In May 2018, Bean was charged with child abuse resulting in death, which carries 20 years to life in prison.
Prenda reduced the charge to knowing and intentional child abuse in exchange for her no-contest plea in February.
On Tuesday, appearing by video, Bean blotted away tears as her attorney, Chad Wythers, spoke on her behalf.
"I don't think any sentence that this court could impose is going to change in any way the heartbreak and sorrow suffered by a mother who is standing here today," the defense attorney said. "It's a tragedy, and everybody knows that."
He argued for probation, saying Bean was sorry for her horrible choices.
"Nothing anybody does is going to bring her son back," Wythers said.
He said he shared the opinion of the expert he retained, Dr. Matthias Okoye, that nothing likely could've been done to change the outcome, that Axel likely died because of complications at birth.
On the other side, Prenda called it a "predictable event to the extent that someone was going to get hurt from her abuse of alcohol, whether it was her children or someone in the community."
He said Bean had a problem abusing alcohol before this and got picked up for driving under the influence of alcohol afterward.
Prenda acknowledged there were different opinions on the cause of Axel's death, but said he was struck by the fact that the doctor at his birth, in the records, gave no indication it was anything but normal.
But Bean wasn't being sentenced for causing her son's death but for using alcohol to the extreme that she used it and placed her child in a position that endangered his life, he said.
In the end, Maret cited the pediatric doctor who — upon being asked what a baby that young would do to bring attention to his inebriated mother that he was suffocating — said, given the size difference, a 3-week-old "probably wouldn't be able to move and would probably quietly die."
"I fear that that's what happened," the judge said.
She said up to this point Bean somehow had managed to downplay or deny her problem with alcohol.
"That simply isn't going to be the case today," Maret said, before giving Bean the maximum sentence under the plea agreement: three years in prison, plus a year-and-a-half of post supervised release.
