Waverly woman enters plea in connection to her 3-week-old son’s death in 2017

A Waverly woman blotted tears from her eyes Tuesday while pleading no contest to felony child abuse involving the death of her 3-week-old son two years ago.

Ashley Bean, 37, could get up to three years in prison at her sentencing in April.

At the hearing, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Bean fell asleep around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2017, while breastfeeding her infant son, Axel Xavier Arizola, after taking a pull of tequila and drinking at least six shots the night before.

He said Bean woke around 8 a.m. to find her son pinned between her breast and arm with blood coming from his nose and not breathing.

The boy was pronounced dead later that morning at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, after Bean called her mom, then 911. Prenda said an autopsy later concluded Axel had died of asphyxiation due to the combination of suffocation and overlay.

He said, in an interview with Lancaster County sheriff’s investigators, Bean admitted she’d been drinking and had hidden the bottles; and her blood-alcohol content tested at 0.19% -- more than twice the legal limit to drive -- three and a half hours after she said she took her last drink at 6:30 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies arrested Bean in May 2018.