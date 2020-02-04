Waverly woman enters plea in connection to her 3-week-old son’s death in 2017

A Waverly woman blotted tears from her eyes Tuesday while pleading no contest to felony child abuse involving the death of her 3-week-old son two years ago.
Ashley Bean, 37, could get up to three years in prison at her sentencing in April.
At the hearing, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Bean fell asleep around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2017, while breastfeeding her infant son, Axel Xavier Arizola, after taking a pull of tequila and drinking at least six shots the night before.
He said Bean woke around 8 a.m. to find her son pinned between her breast and arm with blood coming from his nose and not breathing.
The boy was pronounced dead later that morning at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, after Bean called her mom, then 911. Prenda said an autopsy later concluded Axel had died of asphyxiation due to the combination of suffocation and overlay.
He said, in an interview with Lancaster County sheriff’s investigators, Bean admitted she’d been drinking and had hidden the bottles; and her blood-alcohol content tested at 0.19% -- more than twice the legal limit to drive -- three and a half hours after she said she took her last drink at 6:30 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Deputies arrested Bean in May 2018.
At a news conference then, Capt. Ben Houchin said Bean's intoxication level set her son's death apart from so-called "co-sleeping" death cases, in which an infant is accidentally suffocated when a parent sleeping next to him or her rolls over on top of the child.
The case had been heading for trial when Bean entered the plea in a deal with prosecutors. In exchange, Prenda reduced the charge from child abuse resulting in death, which would have meant a sentence of at least 20 years in prison.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-03-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger