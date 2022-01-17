Waverly woman charged with child abuse after cutting self, child, court records show

A Waverly woman has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse after she cut her wrists and feet in an apparent suicide attempt while her children were in their home, according to court records.

The 34-year-old woman is also alleged to have caused a smaller laceration on her 5-year-old daughter's wrist, according to the affidavit for her arrest.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Waverly Fire and Rescue crews responded to the family's apartment near 141st and Lancashire streets around 11 p.m. Nov. 23 after the woman called authorities and said "someone needed to check if her heart was beating," according to the affidavit.

First responders found the 5-year-old girl sitting in a chair with blood on her clothes and face, according to the sheriff's office. In a separate bedroom, deputies found the 34-year-old with lacerations to her wrists and feet, along with two bloodied pocket knives nearby, according to the affidavit.

Hospital staff later told deputies the woman was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamines, according to the affidavit.