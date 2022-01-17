 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waverly woman charged with child abuse after cutting self, child, court records show
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Waverly woman charged with child abuse after cutting self, child, court records show

  • Updated
  • 0

A Waverly woman has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse after she cut her wrists and feet in an apparent suicide attempt while her children were in their home, according to court records. 

The 34-year-old woman is also alleged to have caused a smaller laceration on her 5-year-old daughter's wrist, according to the affidavit for her arrest. 

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Waverly Fire and Rescue crews responded to the family's apartment near 141st and Lancashire streets around 11 p.m. Nov. 23 after the woman called authorities and said "someone needed to check if her heart was beating," according to the affidavit. 

First responders found the 5-year-old girl sitting in a chair with blood on her clothes and face, according to the sheriff's office. In a separate bedroom, deputies found the 34-year-old with lacerations to her wrists and feet, along with two bloodied pocket knives nearby, according to the affidavit. 

Hospital staff later told deputies the woman was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamines, according to the affidavit. 

The woman's 13-year-old child, who said the apartment hadn't been covered in blood when he went to bed around 9 p.m., wasn't harmed in the incident. 

The children were removed from the woman's custody, and she was later charged with two counts of child abuse. 

The woman failed to appear at her initial court hearing Jan. 5, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. 

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lancaster County jail on Saturday. 

Hundreds search for missing Sarpy County man
70-year-old correctional services inmate dies at Omaha hospital

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News