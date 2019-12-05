Waverly teenager facing revenge porn charge

A Waverly man has been arrested and charged under the state's "revenge porn" law for allegedly sharing screenshots of an ex on an internet pornography site.
Hayden Butcher, 19, is accused of unlawful intrusion and could face up to 20 years imprisonment if he's convicted.
Butcher turned himself in on the allegation Tuesday, bonded out of jail the same day and made his first court appearance at a brief hearing Wednesday.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office had sought a $150,000 bond, but Judge Laurie Yardley set it at $20,000.
In an affidavit for Butcher's arrest Tuesday, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Schwarz said he took a report in late July from a woman who said she had learned about a video of her that had been posted to a porn-sharing website.
The woman said in 2018 she consensually had sexually explicit FaceTime video chats with Butcher five times but didn't give him consent to record or permission to share screenshots from them with anyone.
Snapchat sex video: 'This is a problem that's a lot bigger than an exchange of photos among teenagers'
Schwarz said he served a subpoena on the parent company of the website in August, and the email used to set up the account was traced back to Butcher.
Wednesday, Butcher's attorney, Brad Sipp, said he thinks the sheriff's office "jumped the gun" and believes, in the end, that Butcher will be exonerated.
