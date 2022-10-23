Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park

WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all.

One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.

It was before noon on Oct. 13, fall break, so the 15-year-old didn't have classes but had cut through the park on his way to the high school to run hills for exercise.

"When I passed the car wash is when I first saw him. He was sitting over on the sidewalk, and he looked at me," Punko said.

Punko changed paths, but the other boy followed. For about a block maybe.

When Punko got to the creek, he turned around and asked the kid, who he'd seen at school a couple of times, why he was following him. Punko said he told him he'd just moved to town and was looking to make some friends.

Punko said he wasn't interested.

"I wanted to get away," he said.

Punko turned around and started walking away.

"And then I hear him behind me. I hear the blade flip out. And then I feel, like, a pinch in my lower back. And that was the first stab."

Punko said he turned around with his hand out, grabbed him and got him to the ground as quickly as he could.

"I knew that he stabbed me, but I didn't comprehend anything else except 'Get him down. Don't let him stab you again,'" he said.

He thought the kid might kill him.

In the scuffle to get his attacker to the ground, Punko was stabbed five more times and ended up with a cut on his finger from grabbing the knife to keep the other teen from stabbing at him again.

When they both got up, the kid asked if he got him.

Punko saw blood covering his forearm to his hand and said, "I think so. Look at my hand."

The kid ran away down the other side of the creek, he said.

"At that point, my body just collapsed," Punko said.

He fell headfirst into the creek and just sat there, he said. He felt really cold. After a minute or two, he got up and went on the other side of the creek, got out his phone, dialed 911 and said he'd just been stabbed "and it hurts."

"They were there really quick," Punko said.

Less than two minutes, he thinks.

When the first officer came up and asked if he was OK, how many stab wounds he had, Punko told him he had one on his back. The officer pointed to his chest and said he saw one there, too.

He fell in and out of consciousness after volunteer rescue workers got him in the ambulance.

* * *

Kyle's mom, Anne Punko, said she was at her job at the bank when she heard the ambulance go by. She remembers thinking, "Thank God that's not my kids."

When she left for work, Kyle was at home.

But soon after, Anne Punko said her son's friends were at the bank, saying: "It's Kyle. It's Kyle." They'd followed the ambulance and saw him being loaded in.

So she rushed to the park thinking maybe he had been accidentally hit by a car or fell off play equipment and hit his head.

When she asked if her son was in the ambulance, the officer told her he'd been stabbed.

"I was like, 'What? In what world does that happen?" she said.

Kyle remembers being on the table at Bryan West, about to go into surgery, and his mom and sister Courtney telling him he was going to be OK. It was nothing too major.

"At least that's what they told my mom at the scene. Then once we got to the hospital we realized it was worse," he said.

Anne Punko said shortly after they got to the hospital, a chaplain came in.

"That's when I really started to get worried that it was something bigger," she said.

The doctor later told them if the stab to his chest had been a millimeter to the left, he probably wouldn't have made it.

The open-heart surgery, where his chest was cut open and closed again with tiny wires, took about two hours. Friends and family filled the lobby. That first night was pretty rough, Anne Punko said. Kyle was in a lot of pain. But the nurses were great, she said.

"After that it was just incredible to watch him. Each hour it seemed like he got better," she said.

Kyle went home last Sunday.

* * *

Anne Punko said the support from friends and the community has been amazing. Kyle's friends have rallied around him; she was given paid time off at work; her friends organized a meal train; and a GoFundMe page raised more than $8,000 in a week.

It's all helped to take the pressure off for the thankful single mom. She said she can't thank everyone enough.

Anne Punko said the small-town feel of Waverly is what drew her and her family there. The stabbing took away a little of that feeling of security, she said. There are kids at the park all the time.

"And you just assume that they're going to be safe," she said.

Kyle didn't know the other kid. He'd seen him a couple of times in the hall at school but didn't even know his name.

Investigators say they don't think the 14-year-old suspect — who made his first court appearance last week on attempted murder and assault charges — targeted Kyle. They say the teen was seeking fame and it could have been anyone. Kyle just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Anne Punko said she thinks about the other boy and hopes that he gets the help he needs.

"And I feel for that family," she said. "They're forever changed because of this. It's important to remember there are other people involved."

There's another mother out there suffering. She said it makes her heart hurt.

Anne Punko said it's almost surreal. She went into function mode at first. But in time it sets in.

"Oh, my gosh. My kid almost died because some other kid that's super-young stabbed him. It's just not something that you think would happen. Especially in Waverly," she said. "It's just never something you think is going to happen to you."

Anne Punko said she's thankful her son, who she describes as an agreeable, teddy-bear type, fought back — or it may have been worse.

"I'm just glad that he survived and is doing well now. It's definitely a long road to recovery. There's a lot of emotional and physical recovery to be done," Anne Punko said.

Kyle said he knows that he could have died but doesn't think he's fully processed yet what happened.

"Right now, I'm trying to just focus on recovering and getting back to school," he said.