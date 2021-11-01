Waverly man severely injured in weekend crash, sheriff's office says

A 23-year-old Waverly man was life-flighted to a Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning after a single-car rollover crash in rural Lancaster County, according to the sheriff's office.

Capt. John Vik said deputies found the 23-year-old's Dodge Ram on its side in an embankment about 50 yards east of 176th Street, near Bluff Road, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

A group of bystanders had already converged on the wreckage, Vik said.

The man suffered traumatic injuries in the crash, Vik said, and remained hospitalized on Monday in "critical but stable condition."

Vik said there's no indication that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. It's unclear if the man was wearing his seat belt, Vik said.

