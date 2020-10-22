Waverly man sentenced for secretly recording explicit video chats with minors

A 24-year-old Waverly man who secretly recorded explicit video chats with four minors, then distributed the images, was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison.

Rooslun Logvinenko also will have to spend 10 years on supervised release once he gets out and pay a $5,000 assessment that goes to victims of child pornography.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf is allowing Logvinenko to turn himself in at the prison in 90 days.

The investigation started last year on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children about someone downloading child pornography.

It led to a search in April 2019, where investigators seized electronic devices from Logvinenko’s parents’ house in Waverly. A review of the devices turned up 150 videos and 500 images of child pornography, including four videos of an 11-year-old Pennsylvania girl whom Logvinenko had secretly recorded over a social media chat.

Logvinenko later got indicted and pleaded guilty to trafficking child pornography.

At sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell argued for eight years, saying this was more than a typical child porn case. Logvinenko was "going out and trolling for minor victims," he said.