Waverly man sentenced for secretly recording explicit video chats with minors

A 24-year-old Waverly man who secretly recorded explicit video chats with four minors, then distributed the images, was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison.
Rooslun Logvinenko also will have to spend 10 years on supervised release once he gets out and pay a $5,000 assessment that goes to victims of child pornography.
Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf is allowing Logvinenko to turn himself in at the prison in 90 days.
The investigation started last year on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children about someone downloading child pornography.
It led to a search in April 2019, where investigators seized electronic devices from Logvinenko’s parents’ house in Waverly. A review of the devices turned up 150 videos and 500 images of child pornography, including four videos of an 11-year-old Pennsylvania girl whom Logvinenko had secretly recorded over a social media chat.
Logvinenko later got indicted and pleaded guilty to trafficking child pornography.
At sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell argued for eight years, saying this was more than a typical child porn case. Logvinenko was "going out and trolling for minor victims," he said.
Defense attorney Carlos Monzón argued for five years, saying that Logvinenko has completed treatment and taken every step to make sure he doesn't engage in this behavior ever again.
"What we have here is a totally treatable young man who is sorry for what he did," he said.
In the end, Kopf, who was limited by a plea agreement of sentencing Logvinenko to between five and eight years, gave him six years.
There is no parole in federal prison.
Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.