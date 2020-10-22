 Skip to main content
Waverly man sentenced for secretly recording explicit video chats with minors
Waverly man sentenced for secretly recording explicit video chats with minors

A 24-year-old Waverly man who secretly recorded explicit video chats with four minors, then distributed the images, was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison. 

Rooslun Logvinenko also will have to spend 10 years on supervised release once he gets out and pay a $5,000 assessment that goes to victims of child pornography. 

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf is allowing Logvinenko to turn himself in at the prison in 90 days.

The investigation started last year on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children about someone downloading child pornography.

Rooslun Logvinenko

It led to a search in April 2019, where investigators seized electronic devices from Logvinenko’s parents’ house in Waverly. A review of the devices turned up 150 videos and 500 images of child pornography, including four videos of an 11-year-old Pennsylvania girl whom Logvinenko had secretly recorded over a social media chat.

Logvinenko later got indicted and pleaded guilty to trafficking child pornography.

At sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell argued for eight years, saying this was more than a typical child porn case. Logvinenko was "going out and trolling for minor victims," he said. 

Defense attorney Carlos Monzón argued for five years, saying that Logvinenko has completed treatment and taken every step to make sure he doesn't engage in this behavior ever again. 

"What we have here is a totally treatable young man who is sorry for what he did," he said. 

In the end, Kopf, who was limited by a plea agreement of sentencing Logvinenko to between five and eight years, gave him six years.

There is no parole in federal prison. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

