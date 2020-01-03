Waverly man’s condition now is stable after parking garage assault in Lincoln, police say

Lincoln police say the 23-year-old Waverly man who was punched and struck his head in a parking garage assault early Jan. 1 is improving.
Officer Erin Spilker said Friday that Tyler Henry now is in stable condition.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said video footage from the parking garage where it happened, University Square at 101 N. 14th St., helped investigators to identify those involved.
No one has been arrested or charged as of Friday.
Spilker said the investigation is ongoing, with officers talking to a number of people in the area at the time.
On Thursday, she said Henry and a friend had been in an altercation with others on the elevator who thought they were being too loud. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.