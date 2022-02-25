 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Waverly man illegally got $272K in disability benefits while working, prosecutor says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 45-year-old Waverly man was ordered to repay $272,000 in Social Security disability payments he got illegally over nearly 18 years while working as a floor installer.

In addition to the restitution, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced James Nieman on Thursday to five years of probation and 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for theft of government funds.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp said the case began in November 2017, when the Social Security Administration got an anonymous tip that Nieman was collecting disability payments while self-employed as a floor installer.

Nieman received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and HHS Medicare benefits from November 2001 to March 2019.

The investigation revealed that Nieman received $226,737.70 in SSI benefits to which he was not entitled and $45,464.30 in HHS benefits to which he was not otherwise entitled to, totaling $272,202.

This case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.

People are also reading…

5 Kearney men federally charged with setting fires to Walmart stores in the South
Lincoln man choked girlfriend, threw her down stairs, police say
Lincoln man gets prison time for child sex assault, child porn charges

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland train station becomes relief center for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News