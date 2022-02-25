Waverly man illegally got $272K in disability benefits while working, prosecutor says

A 45-year-old Waverly man was ordered to repay $272,000 in Social Security disability payments he got illegally over nearly 18 years while working as a floor installer.

In addition to the restitution, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced James Nieman on Thursday to five years of probation and 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for theft of government funds.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp said the case began in November 2017, when the Social Security Administration got an anonymous tip that Nieman was collecting disability payments while self-employed as a floor installer.

Nieman received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and HHS Medicare benefits from November 2001 to March 2019.

The investigation revealed that Nieman received $226,737.70 in SSI benefits to which he was not entitled and $45,464.30 in HHS benefits to which he was not otherwise entitled to, totaling $272,202.

This case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.