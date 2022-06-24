 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly man hospitalized after single-car rollover crash, sheriff says

A 52-year-old Waverly man was taken by helicopter to Bryan West Campus after his vehicle rolled off of Fletcher Avenue and into a field southeast of Waverly on Thursday, causing serious injuries, according to the Lancaster County sheriff. 

Sean Gleason, of Waverly, was atop his rolled-over vehicle with his legs pinned inside the car's wheel well when deputies responded to the crash at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Lincoln man gets 25 years in federal prison for fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdoses
Lincoln City Council chair cited for DUI after Tuesday night crash, police say

First responders extracted Gleason, who had suffered serious injuries, from the wheel well and placed him in the StarCare helicopter, Wagner said.

The sheriff's office is still piecing together what led up to the crash Thursday night. Wagner said it's unclear which direction Gleason had been travelling on Fletcher Avenue when he lost control near 162nd Street and ultimately landed upside down in a field. 

Gleason wasn't wearing a seat belt. It's unclear if alcohol played a role in the crash, Wagner said. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

