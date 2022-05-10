 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly man dies in apartment fire, Lancaster County Sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 61-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out at a Waverly apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Waverly Fire and Rescue crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday to the apartment, 14020 Lancashire St., where they ultimately found Mark Umland dead in Apartment No. 17, according to a news release.

The fire originated in Umland's apartment unit and spread throughout the eight-unit building, according to the release, displacing 20 residents.

No one else was injured in the blaze. All of the units were damaged by fire, smoke or water, totaling about $500,000 in structural damage, according to the sheriff's office.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents.

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
