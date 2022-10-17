Waverly boy charged as adult with 4 felonies in stabbing, court filings show

The victim suffered a laceration to his heart that required the emergency surgery at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln. His condition was upgraded from critical to serious Friday. He has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities on Thursday found a folding knife near the scene of the stabbing at the park, where Moore, wearing blood-stained clothes, remained in the aftermath of the alleged stabbing, Schwarz said in the affidavit for his arrest.

Both teens were students at Waverly High School, which was not in session Thursday and Friday for fall break. Wagner said the boys weren't friends or even acquaintances.

Waverly Superintendent Cory Worrell said the district had no comment on the matter.

Moore had recently moved to Waverly, a community of about 4,000 just northeast of Lincoln. Wagner said the teen had moved to Nebraska from Colorado, where he had "some issues" that the sheriff described as criminal.

Pruess, the prosecutor, said Moore had been hospitalized in that state because of previous homicidal ideations.

Moore, she said, "had been thinking about doing it for a while."

Judge Joseph Dalton set the teen's percentage bond at $1 million. He must pay $100,000 to be released from the Youth Assessment Center, where he was held over the weekend without bond.

Dalton appointed the public defender's office to represent Moore after inquiries about the teen's ability to hire a private attorney were met with a shrug.

"I don't know," Moore told the judge. "You gotta talk to my mom about that."