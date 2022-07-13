Watch now: Woman found dead in southwest Lincoln stream

A woman who had been reported missing early Wednesday morning was found dead in a southwest Lincoln stream, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m., where they found the 83-year-old woman unresponsive in Beal Slough, a small stream that feeds into Salt Creek. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Authorities used a helicopter to assist in the search for the woman, who had health concerns and was believed to have left her residence around 2 a.m., when her husband last saw her alive.

An officer on the ground located her body.

According to Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Jason Wesch, her husband made the call around 8:15 a.m., concerned for her safety because of cognitive issues and memory loss. Her husband had checked the surrounding area but could not locate her.

Beal Slough is near the woman's residence, Wesch said.

After locating the body, LFR deployed a rescue basket to lift her from the creek. Crist said the stream in that area is a near 100-foot drop.

Wesch said the investigation is ongoing. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.