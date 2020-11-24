 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Vandals take baseball bats to Christmas decorations at Indian Village home
Watch Now: Vandals take baseball bats to Christmas decorations at Indian Village home

Christmas decorations vandalized

Police say early Tuesday a group of young people took bats to Christmas decorations outside a home in the Indian Village neighborhood, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. 

 Courtesy photo

A group of young people took baseball bats to a Nativity scene and other Christmas decorations outside a home in the Indian Village neighborhood early Tuesday, police say. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the damage was estimated at $1,000. Home security video captured the incident.

She said a 66-year-old man who lives on 17th Street between Calvert and Stockwell streets called police shortly before 4:30 a.m. to report it. An SUV had driven up and three or four young people got out with bats and started swinging and smashing in snowmen and Winnie the Pooh decorations and Christmas trees and a case with a Nativity scene inside. 

The group also broke a back window on a van parked on the street and rummaged through a neighbor's Ford Mustang and stole a Nintendo DS, Spilker said. 

Vandalized decorations

Someone vandalized these Christmas decorations in the yard of an Indian Village house.
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

