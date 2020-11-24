Watch Now: Vandals take baseball bats to Christmas decorations at Indian Village home

A group of young people took baseball bats to a Nativity scene and other Christmas decorations outside a home in the Indian Village neighborhood early Tuesday, police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said the damage was estimated at $1,000. Home security video captured the incident.
She said a 66-year-old man who lives on 17th Street between Calvert and Stockwell streets called police shortly before 4:30 a.m. to report it. An SUV had driven up and three or four young people got out with bats and started swinging and smashing in snowmen and Winnie the Pooh decorations and Christmas trees and a case with a Nativity scene inside.
The group also broke a back window on a van parked on the street and rummaged through a neighbor's Ford Mustang and stole a Nintendo DS, Spilker said.
CRIME STOPPERS CASES
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.