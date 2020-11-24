Watch Now: Vandals take baseball bats to Christmas decorations at Indian Village home

A group of young people took baseball bats to a Nativity scene and other Christmas decorations outside a home in the Indian Village neighborhood early Tuesday, police say.

She said a 66-year-old man who lives on 17th Street between Calvert and Stockwell streets called police shortly before 4:30 a.m. to report it. An SUV had driven up and three or four young people got out with bats and started swinging and smashing in snowmen and Winnie the Pooh decorations and Christmas trees and a case with a Nativity scene inside.