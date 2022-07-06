Watch now: Unarmed man at large after robbing U.S. Bank in north Lincoln, police say

An unarmed man is wanted after he robbed a north Lincoln bank of an undisclosed amount of money Wednesday afternoon, fleeing the area on foot and so far evading police efforts to track him.

Lincoln Police Capt. Tarvis Banks said the robbery occurred around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Bank near 27th Street and Ticonderoga Drive, a block north of Superior Street.

Banks said the man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, demanding money. He was not visibly armed at the time of the robbery, Banks said.

The police department deployed K-9 units in an attempt to track the suspect. Search efforts remain focused on the area immediately surrounding the bank, Banks said.

Officers on scene said the man was seen stuffing money into his clothes in the bushes across Ticonderoga Drive immediately following the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s with tattoos on his hands and neck.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a beanie, a white undershirt and a plaid or flannel shirt.

And he could be shoeless. Crime scene investigators marked as evidence a pair of slippers left behind near the west side the U.S. Bank parking lot, apparently by the robber.

The Nebraska Bankers Association offers an award of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of suspects alleged to be responsible for the robbery of any FDIC-insured institution in the state, said Kara Heideman, the association's communications director.

The association works with local Crime Stoppers or the FBI to pay the informant after a suspect is apprehended, Heideman said. Tips provided to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.