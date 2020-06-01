WATCH NOW: State trooper kneels with protesters marching for George Floyd

A second night of curfews imposed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert also played a part in Lincoln's decision, Gaylor Baird said, as both cities hoped to prevent people traveling from the other to "cause unrest."

She said she believes the curfew worked and achieved its goal, but lamented the need to impose it.

"People did go home earlier as a result of the curfew, and, in that sense, I would say it was successful," she said. "There was less destruction of property, and, in that sense, I would say it's successful.

"But I'm not happy about the curfew, and I hope we can put an end to the curfews," the mayor added.

The night before, more than 50 people continued to stage a protest on the sidewalk in front of the County-City Building, while hundreds of others watched well after the curfew went into place.

Using a megaphone, an officer for more than a half-hour repeatedly asked the protesters to leave the area and return home.

Protesters said they had worked out an agreement with law enforcement to continue their demonstration peacefully in front of City Hall, but a little more than a half-hour before the curfew began, were forced from the area by tear gas.