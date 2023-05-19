While senators were debating the bill, two people — a 24-year-old from Omaha and a 36-year-old from Lincoln — threw objects over the balcony onto the floor of the Legislature. Both were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace.

Another person — a 25-year-old from Lincoln — was yelling repeatedly and refused law enforcement orders to leave the balcony. They were arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and trespassing.

The Legislature's presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, then ordered the balconies to be cleared for the remainder of debate. One woman — a 56-year-old from Seward — refused to leave and was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a lawful order.

Then at about 3:25 p.m., a State Patrol trooper observed a person intentionally preventing a sergeant-at-arms from opening a door at the back of the legislative chamber. The trooper told the man to leave the area, and after he did not comply the trooper attempted to arrest him. The man — a 40-year-old from Lincoln — resisted and was eventually arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and trespassing.

As troopers were attempting to take the man into custody, a woman — a 33-year-old from Lincoln — approached and tried to push past another trooper. The trooper held her back, at which point she punched the trooper in the chest. She was then arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.

All six were lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

After the arrests, 33 senators voted to shut off a filibuster and send the bill (LB754) that prompted Friday's protests to Republican Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Pillen thanked the Capitol Security troopers for "keeping our senators, legislative staff members, and our citizenry safe while they gathered to exercise their First Amendment rights."

And in a statement following the bill's passing, Pillen said the bill would allow trans youth in Nebraska to "grow and explore who they are" without first making "irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown."

Because the bill has an emergency clause attached, LB574 will become law a day after Pillen signs it.

When it does, gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19 would be outlawed in Nebraska, and the Department of Health and Human Services would be required to develop regulations for puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

As amended earlier this week, the bill also bans abortions after 12 weeks gestational age, which is marked from a woman's last menstrual period. That's about 10 weeks after fertilization.

Opponents raised concerns about the lack of exceptions for fetal anomalies, and that the amendment did not remove criminal penalties for abortion from state statute.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, told Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who raised those concerns, that he would work to remove those criminal penalties in a future legislative session.

An amendment from Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont would have changed 12 weeks gestational age to 12 weeks post fertilization and added "fetal anomalies incompatible with life" to the bill. But that amendment was not considered on Friday.

Photos and video: Scene at Nebraska Capitol as lawmakers debate LB574 for final time