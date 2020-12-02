Watch now: Shot fired amid the chaos of May 30, nearly hits Lincoln officer

Spilker said investigators don't think it was someone standing in the middle of the crowd.

"Were they in a parking garage? Were they on the street? Were they hiding?" she asked. "Maybe someone on that peripheral saw something and didn't think to call in or think anything of it at the time."

Houchin said if it had been quieter, before people started shooting fireworks at officers and throwing bottles, they would've heard the shots.

He was on the line pushing back the crowd and said it was chaotic. But he expects the rounds would've been loud, echoing off the buildings south of downtown.

"Somebody heard it. Somebody knows. And, of course, whoever did it knows. But this was life-threatening actions," he said. "Even if they thought they were shooting above everybody and it was funny or whatever."

"How scary to think someone would think that was a worthy response to what's going on," Spilker said.

Officers still hope someone saw something that night and could help them determine the shooter.

"Whoever did this needs to be found and brought to justice, because they created a very bad situation, and it could've been worse," Houchin said.