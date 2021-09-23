Watch now: Sheriff's office releases video from chaotic scene at Roca Berry Farm, seeks information

Editor's note: Viewer discretion advised on the video.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released a 23-second video shot at Roca Berry Farm over the weekend, where deputies responded to several fights that sent two teenage girls to the hospital.

Deputies released the video — which shows at least two separate aggressors who appear to be repeatedly punching and kicking a girl on the ground — in an effort to identify the attackers.

Sheriff Terry Wagner described the incident as "kind of a chaotic scene" that came with "several disturbances" between 10:50 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday involving a crowd of dozens of teens, largely ages 13 and 14.

The incident played out amid the opening weekend at the family-oriented pumpkin patch and haunted house about 10 miles south of Lincoln. Two girls -- ages 13 and 14 -- were treated for injuries and released from area hospitals after they were assaulted by unknown parties, Wagner said.

In the video, which appears to be a screen recording of a post on Snapchat, a handful of teens can be seen surrounding the ongoing melee. Many appear to have been filming.