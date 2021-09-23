 Skip to main content
Watch now: Sheriff's office releases video from chaotic scene at Roca Berry Farm, seeks information
Watch now: Sheriff's office releases video from chaotic scene at Roca Berry Farm, seeks information

Editor's note: Viewer discretion advised on the video.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released a 23-second video shot at Roca Berry Farm over the weekend, where deputies responded to several fights that sent two teenage girls to the hospital.

Deputies released the video — which shows at least two separate aggressors who appear to be repeatedly punching and kicking a girl on the ground — in an effort to identify the attackers.

Sheriff Terry Wagner described the incident as "kind of a chaotic scene" that came with "several disturbances" between 10:50 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday involving a crowd of dozens of teens, largely ages 13 and 14.  

The incident played out amid the opening weekend at the family-oriented pumpkin patch and haunted house about 10 miles south of Lincoln. Two girls -- ages 13 and 14  -- were treated for injuries and released from area hospitals after they were assaulted by unknown parties, Wagner said. 

In the video, which appears to be a screen recording of a post on Snapchat, a handful of teens can be seen surrounding the ongoing melee. Many appear to have been filming.

Wagner said the fight seemed to be prompted by TikTok, the video-sharing social media platform that in the last few weeks has inspired teens across the country — including in Lincoln — to perform so-called "devious licks" by vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing school property. 

Lincoln police responded 31 times last week to Lincoln's six public high schools, often on reports of vandalism, assault or larceny, dispatch records show. 

The sheriff dispelled rumors that a stabbing occurred amid the chaos Saturday night. There was no evidence of stabbing, Wagner said. 

Operators at Roca Berry Farm had taken similar steps by Monday morning. A message posted on the farm's website warns that anyone younger than 17 must be accompanied by a guardian of 21 or older.

"Admission into the farm will be denied if these stipulations are not met," the website says. "DO NOT drop off your kids with no supervision." 

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information about the assaults or the suspects to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at (402) 441-6500 or make an anonymous report via Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.

