 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Watch now: Sheriff identifies man shot, killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake

  • Updated
  • 0

A 42-year-old Lincoln man is dead after a shooting on a boat at Branched Oak Lake sometime late Tuesday night about 20 miles northwest of Lincoln's city limit, according to authorities. 

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner identified the victim as Benjamin J. Case, and called his death a "terribly tragic situation."

Wagner said deputies were dispatched to the lake's marina, south of West Davey Road and Northwest 98th Street, just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Wagner said Case and four friends were on the water inside a boat when an unidentified man opened the cabin door and fired two shots from a handgun at Case, who died at the scene.

The other two men and two women jumped off the boat into the water to escape and were uninjured, Wagner said. The suspect then left the lake area in a vehicle.

People are also reading…

The sheriff said it appears Case was targeted. 

"We believe the gunman knew where he was going, where he was headed. It wasn’t a random situation, we don’t believe. So other folks shouldn't have any concern for their safety," Wagner said at a briefing near the marine Wednesday morning.

He said a gun had not been recovered. He said there was no evidence the suspect took anything from the boat or the victim's vehicle, which was parked at the lake.

Wagner said he also didn't know if Case had previously been the target of threats.

The sheriff asked anyone who might have cameras on their boats, businesses or homes nearby to help with the investigation by calling the office, 402-441-6500, or Crime Stoppers, 402-475-3600.

The reported shooting death marks the second suspected killing recorded in Lancaster County this year outside of Lincoln city limits. The first occurred last week

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Auburn man killed in Johnson County crash identified
Former Lincoln man sentenced for first-degree murder of fiancée in Malmo
Four people shot early Tuesday morning at central Lincoln duplex

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

The Lincoln Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire in Greece forces hundreds from homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News