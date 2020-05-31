Watch Now: Protesters defy curfew; tear gas and rubber bullets used to disperse

Stacy Stabler followed protesters looking for her son. The curfew, she said, combined with escalating violence in the area, made her feel like the situation was unsafe, and she wanted to get him out of the area.

"I'm going to pull him by his ear and tell him we're going home," she said.

Riots in Lincoln the previous two nights mirrored those around the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black and was handcuffed, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder in the death; the other officers have not been charged.

Dario Rossin, a 17-year-old Lincoln High student, said he was helping organize the protests because he and many others are tired of systemic racism and prejudice in this nation, which was highlighted by Floyd's death.

Around 8:30 at the Capitol building, Rossin spoke calmly to officers along with other protesters. He reiterated through a megaphone repeatedly that the demonstration was to remain peaceful.