WATCH NOW: Police chief calls 31-year-old Lincoln man's killing 'targeted violence'

Investigators believe the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lincoln man gunned down in an alley early Saturday was an act of "targeted violence," Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday.
He said they have conducted numerous interviews and have begun analyzing forensic and digital evidence in an effort to identify those responsible for taking Michael Whitemagpie's life.
"And there has been great progress," Bliemeister said.
No arrests have been made yet in the case.
At 4:23 a.m. Saturday, police officers were called to the shooting in the alley between 32nd, 33rd, S and T streets and found Whitemagpie with multiple gunshot wounds.
Despite life-saving efforts by two friends who had been with him, as well as police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics, he died of his injuries, Bliemeister said.
He declined to say the number of gunshot wounds Whitemagpie had but said that Whitemagpie didn't live in the area.
"We're still looking to determine exactly what led to Michael coming into that particular area and then ultimately suffering the gunshot wounds that took his life," the police chief said. "We'll have more details as we begin to parse some of this out."
Bliemeister said the reasons behind the death are still being explored.
"The preliminary steps in the investigative process have determined that this was an act of targeted violence, and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public based upon this," he said Monday.
He asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.
Whitemagpie's killing marks the third homicide in the city this year.
Edward Varejcka, 36, was fatally stabbed March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood. Timothy Montgomery, 32, was fatally shot during a disturbance just before bar break at 13th and O streets March 15.
