WATCH NOW: Police chief calls 31-year-old Lincoln man's killing 'targeted violence'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators believe the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lincoln man gunned down in an alley early Saturday was an act of "targeted violence," Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday.

He said they have conducted numerous interviews and have begun analyzing forensic and digital evidence in an effort to identify those responsible for taking Michael Whitemagpie's life.

"And there has been great progress," Bliemeister said.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

At 4:23 a.m. Saturday, police officers were called to the shooting in the alley between 32nd, 33rd, S and T streets and found Whitemagpie with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts by two friends who had been with him, as well as police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics, he died of his injuries, Bliemeister said.

He declined to say the number of gunshot wounds Whitemagpie had but said that Whitemagpie didn't live in the area.